Sea TV Network's board meeting on December 14, 2017

The Board Meeting of the Company for the Approval of the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2017 is scheduled to be held on 14th December 2017. Further the trading window shall remained closed from 04/12/2017 till the completion of 48 hours of the unaudited financial results for the aforesaid quarter and half year ended as approved by the board and made public.Source : BSE