Sea TV Network's AGM on September 25, 2017

It is hereby informed that the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 25th September, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Hotel Taj Inn, 18/163, B/4, Fatehabad Road, Taj view crossing, Bagichi, Agra-282001, Uttar Pradesh & pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) read with section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder register of members and share transfer books shall remain closed from 19th September, 2017 to 25th September, 2017. Further the cut off date for shareholders will be 18th Sep. 2017.Source : BSE