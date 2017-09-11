Sep 11, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sea Gold Aqua Farms: Outcome of board meeting
Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on Monday, 04th September, 2017 at 3:30 PM at the Registered office of the Company, interalia considered and approved Director's Report for the Financial Year 2016-17.
1. Board of Director's Report for the Financial Year 2016-17.
2. Approval of time, date, venue and Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2016-2017 to be held on 29th September, 2017 at 3:30 PM at Registered Office of the Company
Source : BSE
