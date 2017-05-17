App
May 17, 2017 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Scooters India's board meeting on May 25, 2017

This is to inform that 247th Meeting of Board of Directors of is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 25thday of May, 2017 at 12.00 P.M. at Conference Room at the Udyog Bhawan, Department of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, New Delhi to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended at March 31, 2017. In accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulation, 2016, 'the trading window' for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company, will remain closed for the Directors/ Officers/Designated employees of the Company from May 18, 2017 to till the completion of 48 hours as audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017 are approved by the Board and made public. We request you to kindly take the above on your records.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

