Nov 14, 2017 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Scintilla Commercial & Credit's board meeting on November 14, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Board of Director meeting which was to be held on November 14, 2017.

 
 
With reference to the earlier letter dated on 4th November, 2017 Company had informed Stock Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Director which was to be held on 14th November, 2017, interlia to consider and approve the unaudited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2017 is recalled and the date of meeting will be informed to you as soon as possible for approval of unaudited financial result for the quarter and half-year ended 30.09.2017 as the same could not be approved in the meeting held today for reason of want of more information's on financial by the directors and auditor of the company.Source : BSE
