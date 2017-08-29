Aug 29, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Scintilla Commercial & Credit: Outcome of board meeting
Board of Directors of the Company held today where the Board of Director has appointed Ms. Arpita Dey an associate member of ICSI as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer and KMP of the Company with immediate effect.
Further, the Board of director took note of resignation of Mr. Anand Mishra as Company Secretary. w.e.f close of working hour of August 28, 2017.
Board of Directors of the Company held today where the Board of Director has appointed Ms. Arpita Dey an associate member of ICSI as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer and KMP of the Company with immediate effect.
Further, the Board of director took note of resignation of Mr. Anand Mishra as Company Secretary. w.e.f close of working hour of August 28, 2017.Source : BSE
Further, the Board of director took note of resignation of Mr. Anand Mishra as Company Secretary. w.e.f close of working hour of August 28, 2017.Source : BSE