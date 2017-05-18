Scintilla Commercial's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at Mercantile Building, Block-E, 2nd Floor, 9/12, Lal Bazar Street, Kolkata-700001, inter-alia, to consider, discuss and approve: ?The Audited Annual accounts of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. ?Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business.Source : BSE