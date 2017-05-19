May 19, 2017 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Schneider Infra's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017, to approve, inter alia, the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.
