App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 08, 2017 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Scanpoint Geomatics' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 16:30 Hrs at the corporate office of the Company to consider, approve and take on record the IND AS Compliant, Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.

Scanpoint Geomatics' board meeting on September 14, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 16:30 Hrs at the corporate office of the Company to consider, approve and take on record the IND AS Compliant, Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.

Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulations, 2015 the Company has informed all the designated employees, Directors and connected persons, that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed from September 08, 2017 to September 16, 2017 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.