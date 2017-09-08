Scanpoint Geomatics' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 16:30 Hrs at the corporate office of the Company to consider, approve and take on record the IND AS Compliant, Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulations, 2015 the Company has informed all the designated employees, Directors and connected persons, that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed from September 08, 2017 to September 16, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE