SC Agrotech's AGM on September 29, 2017

It is to inform that 27th Annual General Meeting of SC Agrotech Limited will be held on Friday, 29th September 2017. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22nd September 2017 to 29th day September 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual general Meeting and E-voting commences on 25th September 2017(10:00 AM) and ends on 28th September 2017 (5.00 A.M), cutoff date for determination of share holder for availing E-voting facility is 22nd September, 2017.Source : BSE