App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

State Bank of India to consider dividend

State Bank of India has informed BSE that a meeting of the Central Board of the Bank will be held on May 19, 2017, inter alia, to discuss and approve the audited financial results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

State Bank of India to consider dividend
State Bank of India has informed BSE that a meeting of the Central Board of the Bank will be held on May 19, 2017, inter alia, to discuss and approve the audited financial results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

The Board may also consider in the above meeting the declaration of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.

An Analyst Meet is scheduled to be held at 5.00 pm on May 19, 2017 at Kolkata followed by Audio Conference with Investors across the globe.

The Register of Shareholders of State Bank of India will be closed for transfer of shares for payment of dividend, if any, for FY 2016-17 from May 30, 2017 to June 03, 2017.

2. Pursuant to the above, and in terms of Bank's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading in the securities of the State Bank of India for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in SBI's Shares will be closed for designated persons / employees from May 11, 2017, and will end 48 hours after the results are made public.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.