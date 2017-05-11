State Bank of India to consider dividend

State Bank of India has informed BSE that a meeting of the Central Board of the Bank will be held on May 19, 2017, inter alia, to discuss and approve the audited financial results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.The Board may also consider in the above meeting the declaration of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.An Analyst Meet is scheduled to be held at 5.00 pm on May 19, 2017 at Kolkata followed by Audio Conference with Investors across the globe.The Register of Shareholders of State Bank of India will be closed for transfer of shares for payment of dividend, if any, for FY 2016-17 from May 30, 2017 to June 03, 2017.2. Pursuant to the above, and in terms of Bank's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading in the securities of the State Bank of India for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in SBI's Shares will be closed for designated persons / employees from May 11, 2017, and will end 48 hours after the results are made public.Source : BSE