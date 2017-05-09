App
Stocks
May 09, 2017 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBEC Systems' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider & approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company code for 'Prohibition of Insider Trading', the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 21st May, 2017 till the expiry of 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting to be held on May 30, 2017.Source : BSE

