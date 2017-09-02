Sep 02, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SBEC Systems' meeting of board of directors on September 12, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015,the meeting of Board of Directors of SBEC Systems will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 to consider & approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
