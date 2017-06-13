Jun 13, 2017 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SBEC Sugars: Outcome of Board Meeting
We would like to inform you that the Board of Director ("the Board") of the Company at its meeting held today appointment of Mr. Raj Kumar Sharma as the Manager under the Companies act, 2013, subject to member's approval in the General Meeting.Source : BSE