you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 13, 2017 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBEC Sugars: Outcome of Board Meeting

SBEC Sugars has informed that the Board of Director of the Company at its meeting held today appointment of Mr. Raj Kumar Sharma as the Manager under the Companies act, 2013

SBEC Sugars: Outcome of Board Meeting
We would like to inform you that the Board of Director ("the Board") of the Company at its meeting held today appointment of Mr. Raj Kumar Sharma as the Manager under the Companies act, 2013, subject to member's approval in the General Meeting.Source : BSE

