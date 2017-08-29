Aug 29, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SBEC Sugars: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the summary of proceedings of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 29, 2017.
Source : BSE
