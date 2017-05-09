SBEC Sugars' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 to consider & approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2017 OF M/S SBEC SUGAR LIMITED. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and company code for "Prohibition of Insider Trading", the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 20th May, 2017 till the expiry of 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting to be held on May 29th, 2017 OF M/S SBEC SUGAR LIMITED.Source : BSE