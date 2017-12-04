App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sayaji Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

We wish to inform you that next Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017.

 
 
Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMNETS) REGULATIONS,2015, We wish to inform you that next Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at Board Room, Radisson Blu Hotel, Near Panchvati Cross Roads, Off C G Road, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380006 at 4.30 p.m.to take on record, inter alia, the following :

Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review thereon, of the company for the 2nd quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2017.

Further as per the 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' of the Company, the trading window will remain closed for all directors/officers/designated employees of the Company from 5th December, 2017 to closing of the business hour on 16th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) on account of consideration of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2017.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

