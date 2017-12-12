App
Announcements
Dec 12, 2017 12:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sayaji Hotels: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of directors of the Company was held at its administrative office on the December 11, 2017.

 
 
Sir,


A meeting of the Board of directors of the Company was held at its administrative office on the 11th December, 2017 wherein, interalia the following decisions were considered & approved:-

1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th Sep., 2017.
2. Statement of Asset and Liability for the half year ended on 30th Sep., 2017.

We request you to take on record the above said decisions and disseminate the same on the website of the stock exchange.
Source : BSE
Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

