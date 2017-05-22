Sayaji Hotels' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Date: 22.05.2017 To, The General Manager, Department of Corporate Services Bombay Stock Exchange Limited P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai – 400 001. Sub: Board Meeting Notice Dear Sir, NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th Day of May, 2017 inter alia, for consideration and approval of the audited financial results for the Quarter/Year ended on 31st March, 2017. Thanking you, Yours Faithfully, For SAYAJI HOTELS LIMITED AMIT SARRAF COMPANY SECRETARYSource : BSE