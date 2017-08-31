App
Aug 31, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sawaca Finance: Outcome of board meeting

Considered and approved unaudited financial results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017 as per IND-AS.

1. Noted the minutes of the previous Board Meeting.
2. Taken notes of minutes of the preceding committees meeting.
3. Considered and approved unaudited financial results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017 as per IND-AS.
4. Considered and approved Directors' Report and Notice of the Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
5. Considered and approved Secretarial Audit Report for financial year ended 31st March, 2017.
6. Approved appointment of M/s. Mukesh H. Shah & Co, Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer of the process of Remote e- voting as well as voting at the Annual General Meeting.
7. Fixed the cutoff for ascertaining the list of the shareholders to whom the notice and Annual Report of 23rd Annual General Meeting as 1st September 2017.
Source : BSE

