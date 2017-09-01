Saven Tech's AGM held on September 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Notice of Twenty Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 25th September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M at KLN Prasad Auditorium, The Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Federation House, 11-6-841, Red Hills, Hyderabad – 500004 being sent to shareholders on 31st August, 2017.Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE