Savant Infocomm: Outcome of board meeting
In continuation to our letter Ref. No. Ref: SIL/2017-18/AH- 109 dtd. 31-08-2017, we write to inform you that the Approval of Notice of 39th Annual General meeting of the company earlier scheduled to be held on 29-09-2017 is preponed and will now be held on 28-09-2017 at 2.30 P.M. at No. 72, Thatha Muthiappan Street, IInd Floor, Chennai – 600 001.Source : BSE