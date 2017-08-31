App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Savant Infocomm: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today ( Thursday, August 31, 2017 ) have taken into record / granted approval of Notice of 39th AGM (2016-17) being convened to held on 29-09-2017 at 11.00 A.M. at No. 72, Thatha Muthiappan Street, IInd Floor, Chennai–600 001.

Savant Infocomm: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today ( Thursday, August 31, 2017 ) have taken into record / granted approval to following :
1.Approval of Notice of 39th AGM (2016-17) being convened to held on 29-09-2017 at 11.00 A.M. at No. 72, Thatha Muthiappan Street, IInd Floor, Chennai–600 001.
2.Approval of draft of Ordinary Resolution under Special Business to be placed before the members with regard to appointment of Mr. Hemant K. Shah and Ms. Sharmila S.Chitale being Independent Directors of the Company.Who were originally appointed by the Board as Additional Directors to hold office till the concluding 39th AGM,now considered for appointment for a period of 5 years.
3.Approval of draft of Special Resolution under Special Business to be placed before the member for Keeping Registers, Return etc. at a place other than Registered office i.e. Corporate office at 163-164, Mittal Tower, 'A' Wing, 16th Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai–400021.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.