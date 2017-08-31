Savant Infocomm: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today ( Thursday, August 31, 2017 ) have taken into record / granted approval to following :1.Approval of Notice of 39th AGM (2016-17) being convened to held on 29-09-2017 at 11.00 A.M. at No. 72, Thatha Muthiappan Street, IInd Floor, Chennai–600 001.2.Approval of draft of Ordinary Resolution under Special Business to be placed before the members with regard to appointment of Mr. Hemant K. Shah and Ms. Sharmila S.Chitale being Independent Directors of the Company.Who were originally appointed by the Board as Additional Directors to hold office till the concluding 39th AGM,now considered for appointment for a period of 5 years.3.Approval of draft of Special Resolution under Special Business to be placed before the member for Keeping Registers, Return etc. at a place other than Registered office i.e. Corporate office at 163-164, Mittal Tower, 'A' Wing, 16th Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai–400021.Source : BSE