May 23, 2017 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Saurashtra Cement's board recommends Dividend
Saurashtra Cement has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017 has considered and approved the dividend of Re. 1/- per share (Rupee one only) per share on 6,91,91,065 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
Saurashtra Cement Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:
