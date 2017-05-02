App
May 02, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saumya Consultants: Outcome of board meeting

Please be informed that that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e Tuesday, the 2nd Day of May, 2017.

Saumya Consultants: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , please be informed that that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e Tuesday, the 2nd Day of May, 2017 at 12.30 P.M at the Registered office of the Company at A-402, Mangalam , 24/26 Hemanta Basu Sarani, Kolkata- 700001 , inter –alia, to approve the following:- 1.Appointment of Anand Khandelia, Practicing Company Secretaries, Kolkata as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company. 2.Appointment of M/s Pugalia and Associates, Chartered Accountants, Kolkata as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18 to conduct the internal audit of the Company.Source : BSE

