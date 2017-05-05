Saumya Consultants' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Saumya Consultants Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Last Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the Trading Window under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading ) Regulations, 2015 will remain closed from May 05, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE