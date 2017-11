Board Meeting will held on 13.12.2017 to consider Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30.09.2017.

Satyam Silk is in the Finance - General sector.

The company management includes Raj Kumar Sarawgi - Director, Nikunj Shah - Director, Deepa Bhavsar - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 503893