you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 14, 2017 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Satya Miners & Transporters: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30(2) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e Tuesday, 14th November, 2017, inter alia, considered the following matters:
1. Approved and adopted the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September' 2017.
A copy of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September' 2017 are enclosed herewith.
2. Adopted and approved the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor on the Un-audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.
3. The Board also herewith discussed the day to day affairs of the company for its smooth functioning.
Please take on your record of the same and acknowledge the receipt of the same.
Source : BSE
