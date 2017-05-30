App
May 29, 2017 10:54 PM IST

Satya Miners re-scheduling of board meeting May 30, 2017.

We hereby intimate that the said Meeting of the Board of Directors earlier scheduled to be held on 29th May' 2017 is hereby adjourn due to lack of requisite quorum and is hereby rescheduled and now it will be held on Tuesday 30th May' 2017.

With reference to our earlier intimation dated 18th May' 2017, we hereby intimate that the said Meeting of the Board of Directors earlier scheduled to be held on 29th May' 2017 is hereby adjourn due to lack of requisite quorum and is hereby rescheduled and now it will be held on Tuesday 30th May' 2017.

Accordingly, in terms of Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders, as formulated and adopted under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company will remain close for designated persons, insiders and their immediate relatives from 18th May' 2017 to 1st June' 2017 (both days inclusive).
#Announcements

