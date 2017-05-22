App
May 22, 2017 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Satvahana Ispat board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 to consider and approve inter alia Audited Financial Results for the quarter / Year ended 31st March 2017. A copy of this notice is also available on the Company's Website www.sathavahana.com and also on websites of Stock Exchanges www.bseindia.com (stock code: 526093) and www.nseindia.com (Stock Code: SATHAISPAT). Further, the trading window for trading of Company's shares by the 'insiders' as provided under Securities Exchange Board of India (Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 shall remain closed from 23.05.2017 to 01.06.2017 for SATHAVAHANA ISPAT LIMITED Sd/- Place: Hyderabad(A NARESH KUMAR) Date : 22.05.2017MANAGING DIRECTORSource : BSE

