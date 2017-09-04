Sep 04, 2017 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Satvahana Ispat's board meeting held on September 14, 2017
Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th September 2017 inter alia to consider and take on record Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Source : BSE