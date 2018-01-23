Satra Properties India - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today, i.e. Tuesday, 23rd January, 2018 where along with other matters the Board has considered and approved the following:1. To seek Shareholders approval by way of postal Ballot for sale of Investment in one of the material subsidiaries of the Company i.e Satra Buildcon Private Limited in terms of Regulation 24(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Board also approved the Notice, Postal Ballot Form etc.The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.35 p.m.Source : BSE