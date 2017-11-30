App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Satra Properties India's board meeting on December 12, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017 at 4.30 p.m. to consider inter-alia the following Business:

1. To approve the Un-Audited Financials Results for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2. In terms of the Company's Code of practices & procedures for fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information alongwith Code of Internal procedures and code of Conduct of prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from 30th November, 2017 to 14th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.