Satra Properties India's board meeting on December 12, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017 at 4.30 p.m. to consider inter-alia the following Business:1. To approve the Un-Audited Financials Results for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.2. In terms of the Company's Code of practices & procedures for fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information alongwith Code of Internal procedures and code of Conduct of prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from 30th November, 2017 to 14th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE