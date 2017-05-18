Satra Properties India's board meeting on May 30, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at the Registered Office at Dev Plaza, 2nd Floor, Opp. Andheri Fire Station, S.V. Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai – 400 058, to consider inter-alia the following Business: 1.To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To consider and recommend dividend, if any. 3.In terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in the securities and pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from 18th May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE