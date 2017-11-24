Satin Creditcare Network: Outcome of board meeting

Satin has informed to the Exchange that the board of directors of the Company, in their meeting held today i.e., November 24, 2017 which commenced at 05:30 PM (IST) and concluded at 06:33 PM (IST), has inter alia considered and approved the following:a) Subject to the approval of the shareholders, adoption of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to align such Memorandum of Association as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.b) Proposal of offering, issuing and allotting securities of face value of Rs. 10 each of the Company to the proposed allottee(s) pursuant to the preferential issue to be undertaken in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009, as amended, and applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, and rules made thereunder which is subject to shareholders' approval.c) The draft notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on December 22, 2017Source : BSE