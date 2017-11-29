Satin Creditcare Network's EGM on December 22, 2017

Satin has submitted to the Exchange, a copy of Notice calling Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Little Theatre Group Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Opp. Doordarshan Bhavan, Near Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001.
