App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 26, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Satin Credit: Outcome of board meeting

Satin has informed to the exchange that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 26, 2017 has considered and approved the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter/half-year/year ended March 31, 2017

Satin Credit: Outcome of board meeting
Satin has informed to the exchange that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 26, 2017 has considered and approved the following matters, along with the other items of Agenda
1.Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter/half-year/year ended March 31, 2017
2.Declaration of Dividend on Preference Shares
3.Further issuance of Securities
4.Fixation of date of 27th Annual General Meeting and Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company
5.Approval of ESOP Scheme
6.Appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP (ICAI Firm Registration No. 001076N/N500013), Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company
7.Amendments to articles of association of the Company
8.Board has authorised Mr. H P Singh, Chairman cum Managing Director to map and evaluate the various strategic business options including induction of strategic business investor(s), strategic business alliances and various other options.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.