May 26, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Satin Credit: Outcome of board meeting
Satin has informed to the exchange that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 26, 2017 has considered and approved the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter/half-year/year ended March 31, 2017
Satin has informed to the exchange that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 26, 2017 has considered and approved the following matters, along with the other items of Agenda
1.Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter/half-year/year ended March 31, 2017
2.Declaration of Dividend on Preference Shares
3.Further issuance of Securities
4.Fixation of date of 27th Annual General Meeting and Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company
5.Approval of ESOP Scheme
6.Appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP (ICAI Firm Registration No. 001076N/N500013), Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company
7.Amendments to articles of association of the Company
8.Board has authorised Mr. H P Singh, Chairman cum Managing Director to map and evaluate the various strategic business options including induction of strategic business investor(s), strategic business alliances and various other options.Source : BSE
