Satin Credit: Outcome of board meeting

Satin has informed to the exchange that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 26, 2017 has considered and approved the following matters, along with the other items of Agenda1.Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter/half-year/year ended March 31, 20172.Declaration of Dividend on Preference Shares3.Further issuance of Securities4.Fixation of date of 27th Annual General Meeting and Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company5.Approval of ESOP Scheme6.Appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP (ICAI Firm Registration No. 001076N/N500013), Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company7.Amendments to articles of association of the Company8.Board has authorised Mr. H P Singh, Chairman cum Managing Director to map and evaluate the various strategic business options including induction of strategic business investor(s), strategic business alliances and various other options.Source : BSE