App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 29, 2017 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Satia Industries: Outcome of board meeting

The Board decided that the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017.

Satia Industries: Outcome of board meeting

1. Financial Results

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29.08.2017 have approved the unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2017



2.The Board decided that the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 10.00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company at VPO: Rupana, Malout Muktsar Road, Distt: Muktsar-152026

3 The Board fixed the Book Closure date from 25th September, 2017 to 29th September, 2017 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend and Annual
General Meeting.

4 The Board approved the appointment of Sh Hardev Singh as Director (Technical) and Occupier of the Factory

5 The Board approved the resolution for approval of shareholders for the change in designation of Sh R.K.Bhandari from Whole Time Director to Joint Managing Director
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.