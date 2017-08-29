Satia Industries: Outcome of board meeting

1. Financial ResultsThe Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29.08.2017 have approved the unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30.06.20172.The Board decided that the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 10.00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company at VPO: Rupana, Malout Muktsar Road, Distt: Muktsar-1520263 The Board fixed the Book Closure date from 25th September, 2017 to 29th September, 2017 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend and AnnualGeneral Meeting.4 The Board approved the appointment of Sh Hardev Singh as Director (Technical) and Occupier of the Factory5 The Board approved the resolution for approval of shareholders for the change in designation of Sh R.K.Bhandari from Whole Time Director to Joint Managing DirectorSource : BSE