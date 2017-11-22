App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 22, 2017 11:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sat Industries' board meeting on November 30, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company.

 
 
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 30th November, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company, inter-alia to consider and approve the following business:-

1. Unaudited financial results prepared in accordance with IND-AS for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

2.Further acquisition of Equity Shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited.

Further, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, the Trading Window for designated employees of the Company shall be closed from 23rd November, 2017 to 3rd December, 2017 and shall reopen on 4th December, 2017. During this period, the Directors, Designated Employees and their dependents shall not deal in the shares of the Company.
Source : BSE
