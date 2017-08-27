Sat Ind's board meeting held on September 02, 2017

This is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 2nd September, 2017 at 4:00 pm at the Registered office of the Company, inter-alia to consider unaudited financial results prepared in accordance with IND-AS for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Further, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, the Trading Window for designated employees of the Company shall be closed from 25th August, 2017 to 4th September, 2017 and shall reopen on 5th September, 2017. During this period, the Directors, Designated Employees and their dependents shall not deal in the shares of the Company.Source : BSE