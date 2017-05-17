App
May 17, 2017 11:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sasta Sundar's board meeting on May 26, 2017

This is inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 26th May, 2017.

Dear Sir/ Madam, Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 26th May, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, for the purpose of declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 the Trading Window under the Company's "Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders" shall remain closed for dealing in shares of the Company by the Directors, Designated Persons and their immediate relatives defined in the code from 18th May, 2017 to 28th May, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and record.Source : BSE

