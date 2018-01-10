Sasken Technologies' board meeting on January 22, 2018

We wish to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018 at the registered office of the Company to consider among other things:1. audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.2. proposal for declaration of 2nd Interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18.If the proposal for 2nd interim dividend is approved in the meeting, February 1, 2018 will be the Record Date to ascertain the list of shareholders eligible for the aforesaid 2nd interim dividend to be paid on or before February 16, 2018.Source : BSE