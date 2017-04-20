Sasken Tech: Outcome of board meeting

Please find below the outcome of the Board Meeting held today. 1. Financials We are enclosing herewith the audited financial results (both consolidated and standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 as taken on record at the Board Meeting held today. Please also find enclosed a copy each of the following: ? Auditors' Report on (a) stand alone and (b) consolidated financial results as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Regulations'). ? Media Release being issued on this occasion. ? Communication to Analysts on Sasken's Business Performance for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. As provided under Regulation 33(3)(b)(i) of the Regulations, we wish to inform you that apart from submitting the standalone financial results in each quarter, we will also submit consolidated financial results to the Stock Exchanges. As provided under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Regulations, we hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors have expressed an unqualified audit opinion in their Audit Report. As provided under Regulation 47(1)(b) of the Regulations, we will be publishing the extract of the audited consolidated financial results in the newspapers. The full format of the Quarterly Financial Results will be made available on the Company's website at www.sasken.com. We will be uploading the Financial Results on the Stock Exchanges websites: BSE Limited (www.bseindia.com) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (www.nseindia.com). 2. Dividend We wish to inform you that vide our letter dated April 10, 2017, we had informed you that the Board would consider a proposal for recommendation of final dividend. The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs.4.50 per equity share of Rs.10 each for the year ended March 31, 2017. This is subject to approval of shareholders. In all, the Company has declared & recommended a dividend of Rs.7 per equity share of Rs.10 each for the year 2016-17- 70%, i.e.: (a) An interim dividend of 25% (Rs.2.50 per equity share) in October 2016; and (b) Recommended a final dividend of 45% (Rs.4.50 per equity share) subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. 3. Change in Auditors M/s. S. R. Batliboi & Associates LLP having ICAI Firm Registration No. 101049W / E300004 have intimated the Company their inability to continue as Statutory Auditors of the Company up to the conclusion of next Annual General Meeting of the Company and have resigned as the Statutory Auditors of the Company effective today. Accordingly, the Board at its meeting held today appointed M/s. B S R & Associates LLP having ICAI Firm Registration No. 116231W / W100024 as Statutory Auditors in the casual vacancy caused by the said resignation. The said appointment shall be placed for shareholders' approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. We request you to take the above on records and disseminate this information to the public.Source : BSE