Sasken Technologies' AGM on July 18, 2017

We wish to inform you that:1. The 29th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 139/25, Ring Road, Domlur, Bengaluru - 560 071.2. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on April 19, 2017 has recommended a final dividend of Rs.4.50 per equity share of Rs.10 each, subject to approval of shareholders at the forthcoming AGM.3. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed on Saturday, July 15, 2017 for determining the list of members eligible for final dividend on equity shares, if declared at the AGM.4. Dividend as may be declared at the AGM will be disbursed on or before Monday, July 31, 2017 to the shareholders whose names are recorded in the Register of Members as at Friday, July 14, 2017 as under:a. To Beneficial Owners in respect of shares held in electronic form as per the data made available by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as of the close of business hours on Friday, July 14, 2017; andb. To Members in respect of shares held in physical form after giving effect to valid transfer in respect of transfer requests lodged with the Company and / or Registrar and Share Transfer Agent as of the close of business hours on Friday, July 14, 2017.5. The e-voting period commences on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 9.00 a.m. and ends on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 5.00 p.m. (both days inclusive).6. The Company has entered into an arrangement with Karvy Computershare Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, our Registrar & Share Transfer Agent for facilitating e-voting, through their e-voting platform i.e. https://evoting.karvy.com.7. The voting rights of the members shall be in proportion to their shares of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, as on the cut-off date, being Tuesday, July 11, 2017.8. In order to comply with Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we will be submitting the Annual Report for FY 2016-17 after it is adopted by shareholders at the AGM.Source : BSE