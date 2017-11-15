Sarup Industries - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today on 14.11.2017 and consider & approve the followings:-
Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today on 14.11.2017 and consider & approve the followings:-
Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017Source : BSE
Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017Source : BSE