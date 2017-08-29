App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sarup Industries: Outcome of board meeting

Sarup Industries: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today on 28.08.2017 to inter alia, consider & approve the followings:-
1.The 38th Annual Report has been approved under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.
2.Date, Time and Place of the 38th Annual General Meeting and Notice of AGM has been fixed & approved by the Board respectively.
3.Dates of Book Closure for the purpose of 38th Annual General Meeting has been fixed and approved by the Board.
4.Transfer of Unpaid and Unclaimed Dividend to the Investor Education and Protection Fund has been considered.
5.Considered the recommendations from nomination remuneration committee for the appointment of VSAP & ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders at Annual General Meeting.
Source : BSE

