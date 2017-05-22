Sarup Industries to consider dividend

Sarup Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2017-18 is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia :1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter/year ending March 31, 2017 as per regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.2. To consider the Authentication of Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2017.3. To consider the Auditor's Report received from the Statutory Auditors for the year ended March 31, 2017.4. To recommend dividend for the year ending March 31, 2017, if any.Source : BSE