Sarup Industries' AGM on September 29, 2017

Board of directors has held today for approval of the date of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28.08.2017, inter alia, has approved the followings:-1.Convening of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company at registered office of the Company at P.O. Ramdaspura, Jalandhar-144003, Punjab at 11:00 AM (IST) on Friday, 29th September, 2017.2.Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.Source : BSE