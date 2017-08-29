Sarthak Ind: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th August, 2017, interalia, considered the following –A) Appointed M/s Atishay & Associates, Chartered Accountants (firm registration no.020120C), as statutory auditors of the company for a term of 5 years in place of M/s Ashok Khasgiwala & Co., Chartered Accountants (retiring statutory auditors) subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing general meeting of company.B) The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 26th September, 2017 at registered office of the Company.C) The Registers of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 19th September, 2017 to 26th September, 2017 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.The profile of new auditors is attached for your kind reference.Source : BSE