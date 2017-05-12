App
May 11, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sarthak Ind: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 11th May, 2017.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 11th May, 2017, inter alia, considered the followings: 1.Approved the notice of Postal Ballot, Calendar of events and Postal Ballot process to seek approval of members of the Company through postal ballot/ e-voting under Section 180(1)(a), 180(1)(c), 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, for alteration in object clause of the Company and to provide Collateral Security by the Company. 2.Appointed Mr. Ajit Jain, Practicing Company Secretary, Indore as the Scrutinizer for conducting the postal ballot / e-voting process in fair and transparent manner. 3.Decided 12th May 2017 as cut-off date for ascertaining the list of members to whom the notice of Postal Ballot will be sent and also for determining the eligibility to cast their vote.Source : BSE

